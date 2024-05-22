Mytrix phone gaming controller hits Kickstarter from $59

Are you ready to take your mobile gaming to the next level? Look no further than the INVZI Mytrix, the ultimate mobile gaming controller designed to transform your smartphone into a professional-grade gaming console. Whether you’re a competitive gamer or just enjoy casual play, the INVZI Mytrix offers precision, performance, and portability that will elevate your gaming experience like never before.

One of the standout features of the INVZI Mytrix is its MFi certification, which ensures seamless compatibility with your iPhone 15, even with the case on. No more hassle of removing your phone case every time you want to game – simply attach the controller and start playing. The MFi certification guarantees that the INVZI Mytrix meets Apple’s strict standards for quality and performance, so you can trust that you’re getting the best possible gaming experience.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $59 or £46 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

The INVZI Mytrix is designed with your comfort in mind. It comes with customizable back grips that you can easily swap between slim and thick options, catering to various hand sizes. Whether you have small or large hands, you’ll find the perfect grip that fits you like a glove. The ergonomic design ensures that you can game for hours without experiencing any discomfort, allowing you to focus on your gameplay and dominate your opponents.

Phone Gaming Controller

Say goodbye to frustrating dead zones and drift issues that plague many mobile gaming controllers. The INVZI Mytrix features Hall Joystick technology, which provides drift-free performance and ensures that every move you make is precise and accurate. The Hall Effect Analog Trigger gives you the exact control you need, making it perfect for games that require pinpoint accuracy, such as first-person shooters or racing games. With the INVZI Mytrix, you’ll have the competitive edge you need to come out on top.

Experience lightning-fast response times with the fast-speed USB-C connection. The INVZI Mytrix ensures that your commands are executed in real-time, with zero latency. This means that every button press, joystick movement, and trigger pull is instantly translated into the game, giving you the split-second advantage you need to outmaneuver your opponents. The USB-C port also makes it incredibly easy to connect and start gaming immediately, without any complicated setup or pairing process.

If the Mytrix campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2024. To learn more about the Mytrix phone gaming controller project play the promotional video below.

Designed for gaming anytime, anywhere, the Mytrix is incredibly portable. Its compact size allows you to easily slip it into your pocket or bag, so you can take your gaming on the go. Whether you’re traveling, waiting in line, or just want to game in a different room, the INVZI Mytrix is always ready to go. The easy installation and removal process means you can quickly set up your iPhone 15 and start playing in seconds. Plus, it’s compatible with phone cases, so you don’t have to worry about removing your protective case every time you want to game.

The Mytrix phone gaming controller is all about providing you with a tailored and immersive gaming experience. The easy-swap grips allow you to customize your controller for the best fit, enhancing control and stability during gameplay. Whether you prefer a slim or thick grip, you can easily switch between them to find the perfect balance of comfort and precision. The responsive buttons and triggers provide satisfying feedback, making every action feel crisp and precise. With the Mytrix, you’ll feel like you’re using a professional-grade gaming controller, even on your mobile device.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and product details for the phone gaming controller, jump over to the official Mytrix crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals