Sabrent USB-C dual monitor Displaylink docking station $190

The Sabrent USB-C Universal Docking Station (DS-UICA) is a innovative device that empowers users to unlock the full potential of their devices. This highly versatile docking station seamlessly integrates with a broad spectrum of devices, including laptops, ultrabooks, Chromebooks, Android phones, tablets, MacBooks, iPhones, and iPads. With its comprehensive array of ports and advanced capabilities, the Sabrent USB-C Universal Docking Station offers a one-stop solution for all your connectivity requirements, streamlining your workflow and enhancing your productivity.

DS-UICA USB-C Dock features: 1x USB-C 10Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2×1) upstream host port for output expansion

Dual video output supported through 2x HDMI 2.0 and 2x DP ports – DP/DP, DP/HDMI, HDMI/DP, HDMI/HDMI – at up to 4K/60Hz per output with HDCP 1.4+

2x USB-C 10Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2×1) ports, rear capable of video output simultaneously with the rightmost DP/HDMI pair, and 2x USB-A 5Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 1×1) ports for external accessories with 5V/1.5A charging and power delivery

2x USB-A 480Mbps (USB 2.0) ports for external accessories such as keyboards and mice

1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet (1GbE) with network and Internet connection speeds of up to 1000Mbps

3x 3.5mm audio ports for audio out, microphone, and audio out/microphone, respectively

1x microSD and 1x SD card reader slots with SD/TF 3.0, UHS-I (up to 104MBps) support

LED status lights for simple operational indicators

120W (20V/6A) power adapter to supply all ports and devices

Sabrent USB-C Dock

One of the most remarkable aspects of the Sabrent USB-C Universal Docking Station is its exceptional USB connectivity. The dock features dual 10 Gbps USB-C ports and dual 5 Gbps USB-A ports, specifically designed to accommodate newer, power-intensive devices. This ensures that you can connect and charge your innovative peripherals without any compromise in performance. Moreover, the docking station features dual 480 Mbps USB-A ports, which are perfect for connecting legacy devices such as keyboards, mice, and external storage drives. With this extensive USB support, you can effortlessly connect all your peripherals, regardless of their age or specifications, creating a seamless and efficient workspace.

4K Display Dock

In addition to its impressive USB connectivity, the Sabrent USB-C Universal Docking Station excels in its display capabilities. The dock is equipped with dual HDMI 2.0 and dual DisplayPort 1.4 ports, allowing users to create various display configurations to suit their specific needs. Whether you prefer DP/DP, DP/HDMI, HDMI/DP, or HDMI/HDMI dual output, the docking station supports resolutions up to 4K@60 Hz for each display. This means you can enjoy crystal-clear, high-resolution visuals across multiple monitors, enhancing your productivity and immersing yourself in your content. Furthermore, the rear USB-C port can output in tandem with the rightmost DP/HDMI pair, providing an additional layer of flexibility for your display setup. With these versatile display options, you can create a customized and visually stunning workspace that caters to your unique requirements.

Pricing and Availability

Despite its extensive features and capabilities, the Sabrent USB-C Universal Docking Station is available at a competitive price point of $114 on Amazon. This makes it an accessible and cost-effective solution for individuals and businesses looking to enhance their connectivity and productivity without breaking the bank. The package includes a robust 120 W power adapter and a 70 cm USB-C to USB-C cable, ensuring that you have everything you need to get started right out of the box. The docking station’s sleek and modern design also features a convenient cradle and LED status lights, enhancing its usability and visual appeal. For added peace of mind, Sabrent encourages customers to visit their website to register their product and receive dedicated technical support, ensuring a seamless and worry-free experience.

While the Sabrent USB-C Universal Docking Station is a powerful standalone device, users can further enhance their workspace by exploring other Sabrent products. The company offers a range of high-speed external SSDs, advanced USB hubs, and ergonomic laptop stands that can complement the docking station and create a more efficient and organized work environment. By combining these products, users can optimize their storage, connectivity, and ergonomics, leading to increased productivity and comfort. Sabrent’s commitment to quality and innovation ensures that each product seamlessly integrates with the USB-C Universal Docking Station, providing a cohesive and reliable ecosystem for all your computing needs.



