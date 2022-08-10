Gamevice Flex phone game controller supports iOS and Android

Mobile gamers looking for extra precision and control when playing games on their phone, might be interested in the new Flex Game Controller unveiled by Gamevice, the team responsible for creating the original Gamevice and Razer’s Kishi mobile controller. Designed to provide gamers with “seamless transition from console to mobile cloud gaming” the Gamevice Flex has official “Designed for Xbox” certification and is now available to preorder for both iOS and Android phones priced at $109.95 and $99.95 respectively. Check out the overview video below to learn more about its features and design.

Phone game controller

“Our focus with Gamevice Flex is to deliver a seamless experience by removing all of the barriers that have made cloud gaming on mobile devices a struggle and inconvenience,” states Phillip Hyun, CEO, Gamevice. “With current form fitting mobile controllers, there are two major issues: the need to consistently remove your phone case and, once finally in-game, controls that are not a seamless transition from the console. Utilizing feedback from our community combined with our team’s years of design and manufacturing experience, Gamevice Flex will deliver the best mobile cloud gaming experience as more AAA titles come to the cloud.”

“Stream and play blockbuster titles like Fortnite and more with the leading cloud gaming services including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Stadia, GeForce NOW and Amazon Luna. Play the latest native mobile games from Apple Arcade and the App Store including Apex Legends Mobile, Diablo Immortal, Call of Duty Mobile, Genshin Impact, Minecraft and many more.”

Source : Gamevice

