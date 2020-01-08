Razer Kishi smartphone controller

Smartphone gamers will be interested to know that Razer has created a new controller specifically designed for mobile gaming in the form of the Razer Kishi controller, supporting both Android and iOS devices. The Razer Kishi universal mobile gaming controllers provide low latency gameplay, and build on the design of the Previously released Razer Junglecat which primarily targeted Razer Phone 2 owners.

The new Razer Kishi controller is cloud-compatible controllers and provides physical analog controls and thumbsticks on both sides of the phone with a universal fit created in partnership with Gamevice for compatibility with most smartphones.

“Ultra-low latency native and cloud game control is now delivered through a hidden USB-C or Apple Lightning connection, and pass-through charging ports on the Kishi allow for device charging during game play. The Kishi for Android offers support for most Android or iOS games that are compatible with mobile controllers, including both native titles and cloud services.”

“Razer is excited to strengthen its collaboration with NVIDIA by joining their GeForce NOW Recommended program,” said Jason Schwartz, Head of Mobile Gaming at Razer. “GeForce NOW is PC gaming in the cloud, transforming underpowered or incompatible hardware into a powerful GeForce gaming PC. Razer mobile gaming controllers are perfect complementary devices to enhance this type of gameplay which we are pleased to feature here at the Razer CES booth.”

Supported smartphone capable of using the Razer Kishi controllers using USB-C or Apple Lightning connection include :

– Android smartphones: Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+/S9/S9+/S10e/S10/S10+/Note 8/Note 9/Note 10/Note 10+, Google Pixel 2/2 XL/3/3XL/4/4XL, and other Android 7.0 Nougat or higher devices

– iOS Smartphones: iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max, iPhone XR/XS/XS Max, iPhone X, iPhone 8/8 Plus, iPhone 7/7 Plus, iPhone 6s/6s Plus, iPhone 6 / 6 Plus

The Razer Kishi controller Also allows you to keep your smartphone topped up thanks to the inclusion of passthrough charging technology. The Razer Kishi mobile controllers for Android or iOS will be made available in early 2020 says Razer. For a hands-on review of the new Razer smartphone controller jump over to the Yanko Design website by following the link below.

Source : Yanko Design

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals