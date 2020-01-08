Apple TV Show Mythic Quest trailer released (Video)

Apple has released a new video trailer for latest Apple TV+ TV show called Mythic Quest, the show is a comedy which follows a team of game developers.

Mythic Quest is one of the first comedy show launching on the Apple TV+ platform, you can see the trailer below.

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” is executive produced by Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”); Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel (3arts), Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot (Ubisoft), David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) and Megan Ganz (“Modern Family,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”). The series ensemble cast also includes Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicadao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch, and Jessie Ennis.

It will be interesting to see what this new comedy from Apple is like, it will launch on the Apple TV+ subscription service on the 7th of February.

