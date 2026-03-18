Wide vs. Narrow: How the iPhone Fold, Galaxy Z Wide Fold 8, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold Compare

The foldable smartphone market is entering a pivotal phase in 2026, with the anticipated release of three flagship devices: the iPhone Fold, Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, and Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold 8. These devices are set to redefine mobile technology by introducing advanced designs, innovative hardware, and enhanced user experiences. As competition intensifies, these foldables are expected to establish new benchmarks for the industry, influencing the trajectory of smartphone innovation. The video below from GregglesTV gives us more details on what to expect.

iPhone Fold: Apple’s Bold Step into Foldable Technology

Apple is preparing to make a significant entrance into the foldable smartphone market with the iPhone Fold, slated for release in September 2026. This device will adopt a book-style fold with a 4:3 aspect ratio, emphasizing practicality and user convenience. Its custom iPad-inspired interface will enable you to multitask effortlessly, allowing apps to run side by side for enhanced productivity.

The iPhone Fold will feature several standout elements, including Touch ID for secure access, a nearly crease-free display and a compact 5.5-inch outer screen. This smaller outer display sets it apart from most Android foldables, catering to users who prioritize portability and simplicity. This design may particularly appeal to older demographics or those seeking a straightforward, no-frills device. With Apple’s entry into the foldable market, competitors are likely to face increased pressure to innovate, potentially driving faster advancements across the industry.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Polishing the Foldable Experience

Google’s Pixel 11 Pro Fold, expected to launch in August 2026, is designed to refine the foldable smartphone experience with a focus on portability and premium design. The device is rumored to be thinner and lighter than its predecessor, with a folded thickness of 10.1 mm and an unfolded profile of just 4.8 mm. Its aluminum frame and glass panels contribute to a sleek, high-end aesthetic, while the redesigned rear camera module introduces a pill-shaped housing with protruding lenses.

Powered by the Tensor G6 chip, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is likely to deliver robust performance and AI-driven features. The inner display will retain a corner hole-punch camera, maintaining a familiar and unobtrusive design. While the updates may appear incremental, they aim to solidify Google’s position in the foldable market by offering a polished, reliable and user-friendly experience.

Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold 8: Expanding the Foldable Horizon

Samsung continues to dominate the foldable market with the Galaxy Z Wide Fold 8, expected to debut in 2026. This device introduces a wider “passport-style” design, optimized for multitasking and productivity. With expansive outer and inner displays, it is tailored for users who demand versatility in their devices. The inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a larger 4800mAh battery ensures top-tier performance and extended battery life.

Samsung’s software is specifically designed to maximize the potential of the larger screens, allowing seamless multitasking and enhanced productivity. Positioned as a premium “Ultra” model, the Galaxy Z Wide Fold 8 is set to compete directly with Apple’s iPhone Fold. With its innovative design and flagship specifications, Samsung aims to maintain its leadership in the foldable segment while continuing to push the boundaries of what foldable devices can achieve.

Key Trends Shaping the Foldable Market

The foldable smartphone market is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by advancements in design, hardware and software. Several key trends are emerging as manufacturers strive to meet consumer demands:

Devices are becoming thinner and lighter , with manufacturers focusing on reducing display creases for a smoother user experience.

, with manufacturers focusing on reducing display creases for a smoother user experience. Enhanced multitasking capabilities and AI-powered features are improving usability, making foldables more practical for everyday tasks.

and AI-powered features are improving usability, making foldables more practical for everyday tasks. Apple’s entry into the foldable market is expected to accelerate innovation , pushing competitors to introduce more advanced features.

, pushing competitors to introduce more advanced features. Pricing remains a challenge, as foldable smartphones continue to target premium buyers, limiting their accessibility to a broader audience.

While foldables are still considered luxury devices, the growing competition among major brands is likely to benefit you as a consumer. Manufacturers are striving to deliver superior products, which could lead to more affordable options and better value in the future.

Rumored Specifications

Feature Apple iPhone Fold ( Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold 8 Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Main Display 7.8″ Crease-free OLED 7.6″ (Wide model) / 8″ (Std) 8.0″ Super Actua Flex Aspect Ratio 4:3 (iPad mini style) 4:3 (Wide model) 1:1 Square-ish Processor A20 Pro (2nm) Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Tensor G6 (3nm) Thickness (Open) ~9.0mm 4.2mm 4.8mm Main Camera Dual 48MP (No Telephoto) 200MP Wide 48MP (100x Super Res Zoom) Battery ~5,600mAh 5,000mAh 5,000mAh RAM 12GB LPDDR5X 16GB 16GB Key Innovation Liquid Metal “Invisible” Hinge “Laser-Drilled” Crease Tech Removable Battery / 4.8mm Slim Est. Launch September 2026 July 2026 August 2026 Est. Price $1,999 – $2,399 $1,799 – $1,999 $1,599 – $1,799

Looking Ahead: The Future of Foldable Smartphones

The iPhone Fold, Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, and Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold 8 represent the next generation of foldable smartphones, each offering unique innovations and features. These devices are poised to redefine mobile technology by raising the bar for design, performance, and user experience. As they enter the market in 2026, they promise to deliver a more versatile and powerful mobile future. For you, this means access to devices that seamlessly integrate productivity, entertainment, and portability, making foldables an increasingly integral part of everyday life.

Become an expert in Foldable smartphones with the help of our in-depth articles and helpful guides.

Source & Image Credit: GregglesTV



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.