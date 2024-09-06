abxylute S9 premium tablet and phone controller

Are you tired of the limitations of touchscreen controls when gaming on your phone or tablet? The abxylute S9 Premium Mobile Controller is here to transform your mobile gaming experience. Designed with precision, comfort, and versatility in mind, this controller brings console-quality performance to your fingertips. Say goodbye to clumsy touchscreen controls and hello to an immersive, responsive gaming experience.

abxylute S9

Key Takeaways The abxylute S9 Premium Mobile Controller offers console-quality performance for mobile gaming.

Its ergonomic design ensures comfort during extended gaming sessions.

Asymmetric rotor motors provide adjustable vibration levels for enhanced realism.

Dual connectivity options (USB-C and Bluetooth) cater to various devices and preferences.

Customizable preferences allow for a tailored gaming experience.

Pre-launch early bird pledges are now available for the disruptive project from roughly $59 or £45 (depending on current exchange rates). The abxylute S9 features an ergonomic design that ensures comfort during extended gaming sessions. Its stretchable USB-C port accommodates a wide range of devices, including Android phones, iPhone 15/16, iPad Mini 6, and Lenovo Y700.

Whether your device is in a case or not, the abxylute S9 fits perfectly, thanks to the included free spacers. Imagine playing your favorite game for hours without experiencing any discomfort or strain on your hands. The controller’s design is not just about aesthetics; it’s about providing a seamless and enjoyable gaming experience.

Phone Controller

Experience gaming like never before with the abxylute S9’s asymmetric rotor motors, which deliver deep, powerful rumbles. You can adjust the vibration levels to your preference, choosing from 0%, 30%, 70%, or 100%. This feature enhances the realism of your games, making every explosion, crash, and hit feel incredibly lifelike. For instance, when you’re playing a racing game, you can feel the engine’s roar and the road’s texture, adding a new layer of immersion that touchscreen controls simply can’t match.

The abxylute S9 offers dual connection options to suit your needs. Use the USB-C connection for lower latency, pass-through charging, and 3.5mm audio support. If your device doesn’t support USB-C data transmission, you can easily switch to Bluetooth. This flexibility ensures that you can always enjoy a seamless gaming experience, no matter what device you’re using. Imagine being in the middle of an intense gaming session and needing to switch devices; the abxylute S9 makes this transition smooth and hassle-free.

Assuming that the abxylute S9 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2024. To learn more about the abxylute S9 premium phone controller project analyze the promotional video below.

One of the standout features of the abxylute S9 is its customizable preferences. Tailor your gaming experience to your liking, ensuring that every button press and joystick movement feels just right. The controller’s adaptability makes it a perfect fit for any gamer, whether you’re a casual player or a hardcore enthusiast. For example, you can customize the sensitivity of the joysticks for different types of games, ensuring optimal performance whether you’re playing a fast-paced shooter or a strategic RPG.

The abxylute S9 Premium Mobile Controller bridges the gap between mobile and console gaming, offering a high-quality, adaptable solution that enhances your overall gaming experience. Snap, stretch, and play your way to victory with the abxylute S9. Imagine the convenience of having a controller that not only fits your device perfectly but also adapts to your gaming style, making every session more enjoyable and immersive.

The abxylute S9 is not just a controller; it’s a catalyst. Its ergonomic design, powerful vibration feedback, dual connectivity options, and customizable features make it a must-have for any serious mobile gamer. Whether you’re playing on an Android phone, an iPhone, or a tablet, the abxylute S9 ensures that you have the best possible gaming experience. So why settle for less when you can have a controller that offers so much more?

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical overview for the premium phone controller, jump over to the official abxylute S9 crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



