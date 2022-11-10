Philips Hue Festavia smart string lights are perfect for your tree

If you are searching for a set of smart string lights to adorn your tree or mantelpiece this holiday season, you might be interested in the new Philips Hue Festavia lighting system. Unveiled and launched this week the Festavia smart tree lights are priced at €160 and provide 250 LEDs spaced at 8 cm intervals over a 20 m length. The Hue companion application available for both Android and iOS devices allows you to easily control the lights colour and set different lighting modes to suit your mood or party atmosphere.

As you would imagine if you have other Phillips Hue lighting products you can link them all together, using the companion app and Phillips has added new effects for this years holiday season in the form of Sparkle and Scattered. Making the lights twinkle or randomly display, five different colours along the string.

“No more crawling under the Christmas tree to turn the lights on or off – with the Festavia string lights, you can dim and brighten the lights, change colour, turn lights on and off, set timers and schedules and more, all within the Hue app. What’s more, users can choose several colour points to create a gradient light effect along the string, bringing the colours to life. As with all Hue products, the Festavia string lights work in harmony with other Philips Hue lights in the space. They can also be synced with music using the Spotify and Samsung SmartThings integration, allowing the lights to flash, dim, and brighten along with your favorite song or playlist.”

Philips Hue Festavia

“Along with the Festavia string lights, new features are available in the Hue app. The new Sparkle effect makes each light on the string twinkle, creating an extra festive look. For a cosier setting users can of course choose the existing Candle or Fireplace effect. Adding to this, with Festavia comes a new style for users to select: Scattered. While the existing Linear style produces a seamless gradient of colour from one end of the string to the other, the Scattered style spreads up to five colours randomly along the string for a colourful, festive experience.”

