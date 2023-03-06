Peter Pan & Wendy film trailer released by Disney

Disney has released a new trailer for the latest remake of the Peter Pan story announcing that the new film will premiere in theatre screens worldwide next month and will be available to watch from April 28, 2023 onwards. Rather than being an animated film Peter Pan & Wendy is a live action reimagining of the J.M. Barrie novel and the 1953 animated classic and will be streaming exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service. Although the latest remake has been receiving some backlash from fans for some changes to the characters. Make your own decision by watching the latest trailer below to see what you can expect from the new characters and storyline stop

Peter Pan & Wendy film

“Check out the teaser trailer and key art for the original movie directed by David Lowery (“The Green Knight,” “Pete’s Dragon”), and get ready to experience the timeless adventure featuring the beloved characters like never before.”

“Peter Pan & Wendy” introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.”

“The film stars Jude Law (“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”), Alexander Molony (“The Reluctant Landlord”), Ever Anderson (“Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”), Yara Shahidi (“Grown-ish”), Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering (“A Discovery of Witches”), Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker (“House of Cards”), Alan Tudyk (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”), and Jim Gaffigan (“The Jim Gaffigan Show”). “Peter Pan and Wendy” is directed by David Lowery from a screenplay by David Lowery & Toby Halbrooks (“The Green Knight”) based on the novel by J. M. Barrie and the animated film “Peter Pan.” The producer is Jim Whitaker (“Pete’s Dragon”), with Adam Borba (“A Wrinkle in Time”), Thomas M. Hammel (“Thor: Ragnarok”), and Toby Halbrooks serving as executive producers.”

Source : Disney





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals