High-fidelity, fully-immersive personalized headphones

If you are searching for a unique pair of wireless headphones you might be interested in the new Sonic Lamb headphones now available to back via Indiegogo. The project has already raised over $200,000 thanks to nearly 1000 backers and provides a headset with hybrid acoustic drivers.

Early bird tier pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $199 or £160 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the consumer price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Human hearing is quite sensitive to mid and high frequency sound – twig snapping in the woods, a baby crying; but our hearing is far less sensitive to low frequency aka bass. As a result, we tend to FEEL bass, especially sub-bass, more than we HEAR them. Now think about the experience of thunder, music festival, playing/listening to drums, chest-thumping bass etc. The question is – are headphones equipped to give you such real-life-like experiences. The answer is – No, they are simply not.”

This real-life-like audio experience is compromised in even the best headphones, due to the general use of a single audio driver on each side of our head. The lack of specialized audio tech that can emulate a subwoofer system adds to the struggle for reproducing the best sound. Powered by world’s first and patented hybrid driver acoustics, Sonic Lamb reproduces sound using a combination of air and bone conduction principles. The dynamic driver uses air conduction to reproduce mid and high frequencies between 200Hz to 20,000Hz which is directed to the ears and our Hybrid driver emulates a sub-woofer to reproduce sound between 20Hz to 200HZ which is directed to skin and bone.

If the Sonic Lamb campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Sonic Lamb personalized headphones project sift the promotional video below.“



Due to this revolutionary approach, Sonic Lamb delivers a rich and live-like audio experience by enabling listeners to not just HEAR music, but for the first time, also FEEL it in headphones. Sonic Lamb excels in audio fidelity and Clarity as it maintains less than 3dB variation between 200Hz and 8000Hz. It also delivers a wide sound stage, great imaging as well as powerful and immersive bass response without any compromise or muddiness.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product capabilities for the personalized headphones, jump over to the official Sonic Lamb crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

