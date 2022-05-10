If you would like to listen and stream audio from your Android phone or tablet directly to your in car vehicle entertainment system, you may be interested in a new adapter called the AAWireless. Designed to provide a wireless Android in car audio system the plug and play device provides connections with Android auto and works straight out-of-the-box without the need to download any application. AAWireless connects directly to your phone via Bluetooth and allows you to listen to your favorite music using both wireless and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.

Android wireless in car audio

“Your Android apps show up onscreen, just like that. Tap to get driving directions or talk to send a text. Even call your mom, hands-free. Android Auto is made to help you focus on the road. And have fun along the way. We know you value the space, this is why we chose to use one of the smallest IoT boards out there. At only 1.7 inch or 4.5 cm it makes it really easy to find a place for it. We know how frustrating cables can be, that’s why we want to allow you a cord free experience when you are using Android Auto, without braking the bank.”

If the AAWireless crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the AAWireless Android wireless in car audio system project checkout the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $85 or £69 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Over 500 models supported. Even more coming soon. Search & view AA Wireless compatible cars and head units. You can help this project come to live by supporting our Indiegogo campaign and you can even pre-order your AAWireless today”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the Android wireless in car audio system, jump over to the official AAWireless crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals