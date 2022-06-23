If headphones or earbuds cause you issues and are uncomfortable to wear, you may be interested in the new design launched by Kickstarter this month. The ULlife Me-300S bone conduction headphones feature a number of useful benefits including being waterproof to an IP66 certification, sporting an ultralightweight design, open ear listening, Bluetooth 5.0 .3 connectivity, and eight-hour battery life and a foldable and portable design.

“Do you frequently suffer from ear pain caused by headphones, or does sweating make your ears uncomfortable when you are exercising? Are you concerned about hearing damage caused by prolonged use of headphones? It’s time to look into bone conduction headphones to help you solve the problems. The ULlife Me-300S is the first bone conduction headset with a foldable headband and the first bone conduction headset with air suspension vibration technology on the market. It is an excellent choice for fitness, driving, work, or everyday music enjoyment, thanks to its excellent sound quality, ultra lightweight, stylish appearance, and unparalleled portability.”

Bone conduction headphones

Assuming that the funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the project view the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $77 or £57 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Me-300S bone conduction headphones weigh only 18g which are comfortable to wear and more suitable for outdoor sports; An IP66 rating that weathers dust and moisture, allowing them to withstand rainy runs, sweaty rides, and other abrasive conditions. In terms of technical innovation, it adopts Ar Suspension® Technology for the first time, which improves sound quality and effectively solves the problem of sound leakage.”

“If you are hunting for ultra lightweight, comfortable and high-quality bone conduction headphones, ULlife Bone Conduction Headphone Me-300S is your favorable one. Enjoy immersive world-class audio delivered through your cheekbone. The vibration module in the Me-300S features the first Ar Suspension structure. “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the , jump over to the official crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

