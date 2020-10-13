KoiBot personal robot launched by QNAP

KoiBot is a artificial intelligent robot featuring a human-centered designed to provide users with features such as voice control, facial recognition, real-time translation, and sound localization to drive intelligent business solutions, such as smart reception or smart video conferencing,says QNAP.

“Businesses can customize KoiBot services by integrating their corporate data via API or SDK into KoiBot. Not only can KoiBot serve as an assistant to traditional receptionists for enhanced customer services, but it also reduces staffing costs and provides higher service stability, providing an ideal solution for corporate offices, government agencies, department stores, and medical institutions to accelerate their digital transformation.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“System integrators and service providers can quickly integrate various built-in KoiBot functions with their customers’ brand data via API or SDK to create flexible and customized AI Commercial Robot and provide intelligent services to drive digital transformation for corporate reception services, commercial business applications, and smart education.”

In addition to intelligent solutions including voice control, facial recognition, real-time translation, and sound localization, KoiBot also provides built-in lifestyle and information, calendar, multimedia applications, along with a wide range of on-demand applications available in Qmarket. Dylan Lin, Product Manager of QNAP said:

“The KoiBot AI Commercial Robot is a human-centered designed device that provides diverse intelligent services. It can serve as a receptionist assistant to enhance customer services, reduce staffing costs, and provide higher service stability. KoiBot is an ideal solution for corporate offices, government agencies, department stores, and medical institutions. Its high integration capacity can also help businesses accelerate their organization’s digital transformation.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by QNAP, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : QNAP : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals