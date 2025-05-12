How to Use Perplexity iOS Voice Assistant : Tips & Tricks Tutorial

Have you ever wished your voice assistant could do more than just set alarms or tell you the weather? Imagine having a digital companion that not only understands your requests but also seamlessly manages your schedule, books rides, and even drafts emails—all with the ease of a simple command. Enter the Perplexity iOS Voice Assistant, a innovative tool that redefines what it means to have a truly intelligent assistant in your pocket. Designed for those who crave efficiency, this voice assistant combines advanced natural language processing with multi-app functionality to handle tasks that once required juggling multiple apps. Whether you’re a busy professional or someone looking to simplify daily routines, Perplexity promises to transform the way you interact with your devices.

In this guide, learn how to unlock the full potential of the Perplexity iOS Voice Assistant. From booking rides and managing your calendar to controlling media and retrieving information, you’ll discover how this tool can streamline your life in ways you didn’t think possible. Along the way, we’ll highlight its standout features, like location-based services and automated email drafting, that make it a fantastic option for productivity. Created by AI GRID, the video tutorial below is your gateway to mastering an assistant that doesn’t just respond—it anticipates.

Perplexity iOS Voice Assistant Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Perplexity iOS Voice Assistant simplifies daily tasks with advanced natural language processing and multi-app functionality, enhancing productivity and efficiency.

simplifies daily tasks with advanced natural language processing and multi-app functionality, enhancing productivity and efficiency. Key features include effortless ride booking, smart location-based services, streamlined media control, and organized calendar and reminder management.

It offers advanced capabilities like automated email drafting and quick web browsing for real-time information retrieval, making it a versatile tool for both personal and professional use.

Additional features such as multi-app actions, custom reminders, and effortless communication further boost multitasking and workflow management.

Its user-friendly design and ability to adapt to diverse needs make it a standout choice for simplifying complex tasks and improving daily routines.

How to add Perplexity Shortcut to your Home and Lock Screen

Adding shortcuts to your iPhone can significantly enhance your user experience by providing quick access to frequently used apps. To add the iOS voice Assistant as a shortcut to your home and lock screen:

Open the Shortcuts app on your iPhone Tap on the three dots on the Perplexity Voice Mode shortcut Tap on the arrow on the right side of “Start Voice Mode” This will open a dropdown menu where you can select “Add to Home Screen” A shortcut will be added to your Home Screen for easier navigation to the iOS voice Assistant

Setting Up Lock Button Shortcuts on iOS 18 (Accessibility Shortcut)

Instructions below are for the latest iOS, please check Apple instructions for earlier iOS versions

Lock your device and wake the display. Hold the screen and tap “Customize” Tap “Lock Screen” Tap the minus button next to the existing shortcuts (typically camera and flashlight). Tap the plus button to add new shortcuts Choose from available options, including “Open App” and “Shortcuts” which allow you to place any app or shortcut directly on the lock screen.

How to Set Perplexity as Your Action Button (iOS 15+)

Setting up Perplexity AI as your Action Button shortcut on your iPhone can significantly streamline your access to AI-powered search and conversation capabilities. This feature is available on iPhone models with the Action Button. To configure Perplexity AI as your Action Button shortcut, follow these steps:

Go to your iPhone’s Settings app. Scroll down and tap on “Action Button”. You’ll see an image of your iPhone with icons representing different actions you can assign to the Action Button. Swipe through the options until you reach “Shortcut” Tap on “Choose a Shortcut” or the button below the Shortcut action From the list of apps, select “Perplexity” You’ll be presented with several Perplexity-specific options: “Ask Perplexity” – Prompts you to ask a question

“Start a new chat” – Opens a fresh conversation

“Start voice conversation” – Immediately activates voice mode

“Open Perplexity” – Simply launches the app

“Open Perplexity Search” – Takes you directly to search For the most seamless voice assistant experience, select “Start voice conversation”

Once configured, you can access Perplexity by simply pressing and holding the Action Button on your iPhone. Depending on which option you selected during setup, the app will either:

Launch directly into voice mode, ready to listen to your query

Open a new chat window

Present a prompt for you to type your question

Simply open the app

Perplexity iOS Voice Assistant Tutorial 2025

Here are more guides from our previous articles and guides related to AI assistants that you may find helpful.

What Makes the Perplexity iOS Voice Assistant Stand Out?

The Perplexity iOS Voice Assistant distinguishes itself with a comprehensive suite of features tailored to meet diverse needs. Its capabilities extend beyond basic commands, offering a more dynamic and responsive experience. Below, we explore its standout functionalities and how they can transform your daily routines.

Effortless Ride Booking

Booking a ride has never been easier. With a simple voice command, you can request services like Uber or other ride-sharing platforms. The assistant ensures a smooth process by accurately identifying your location and adjusting pickup or drop-off points as needed. This eliminates the frustration of manual input errors and saves valuable time, making it a reliable companion for both everyday commutes and special trips.

Smart Location-Based Services

The assistant’s location-based capabilities make navigating your surroundings more convenient. You can ask it to locate nearby restaurants, attractions, or essential services. Additionally, it can provide turn-by-turn directions, make reservations, or suggest destinations based on your preferences. Whether you’re running errands or exploring a new city, this feature ensures you stay informed and on track.

Streamlined Media Control

Managing your entertainment is simplified with the assistant’s media control features. You can search for and play YouTube videos, access your favorite podcasts, or listen to music on platforms like Apple Music. Its advanced natural language processing allows it to understand both specific and general requests, making sure a seamless and enjoyable media experience without the need for manual navigation.

Organized Calendar and Reminders

Staying on top of your schedule is effortless with the assistant’s calendar and reminder functionalities. You can create, update, or delete events and reminders using natural voice commands. Whether you’re planning a meeting, setting a personal goal, or organizing your day, the assistant helps you maintain order and focus without the hassle of manual input.

Automated Email Drafting

For professionals and multitaskers, the email drafting feature is a fantastic option. The assistant can compose detailed messages, locate recipients’ email addresses, and send emails directly. This functionality is particularly useful for managing communications on the go, making sure that you can stay connected and responsive without being tied to a keyboard.

Quick Web Browsing and Information Retrieval

When you need information quickly, the assistant’s web browsing capabilities deliver accurate and timely results. Whether you’re searching for the latest news, verifying facts, or conducting research, it provides reliable answers to your queries. This feature makes it an invaluable tool for staying informed and making well-informed decisions in real time.

Additional Features to Boost Productivity

In addition to its core functionalities, the Perplexity iOS Voice Assistant offers several supplementary tools designed to enhance your productivity and simplify multitasking:

Effortless communication: Send text messages and make calls without navigating through multiple apps.

Send text messages and make calls without navigating through multiple apps. Custom reminders: Set personalized reminders to ensure you never miss important tasks or events.

Set personalized reminders to ensure you never miss important tasks or events. Multi-app actions: Perform complex tasks across multiple apps without switching interfaces, saving time and effort.

Perform complex tasks across multiple apps without switching interfaces, saving time and effort. Streamlined workflows: Manage both personal and professional responsibilities with ease, thanks to its intuitive design.

Why Choose the Perplexity iOS Voice Assistant?

The Perplexity iOS Voice Assistant stands out for its ability to combine advanced technology with user-friendly functionality. By integrating natural language processing with multi-app compatibility, it simplifies even the most complex tasks. Whether you’re booking a ride, organizing your schedule, or controlling your media, this assistant provides a seamless and intuitive experience tailored to your needs. Its ability to adapt to various contexts and preferences makes it a versatile tool for anyone looking to enhance their productivity and simplify their daily routines.

Media Credit: TheAIGRID



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals