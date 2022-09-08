Pennyworth S3 reveals more about the origins of Batman’s butler

HBO has released a new trailer for the third season of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler TV series and has confirmed that Pennyworth S3 will be premiering exclusively on HBOMax next month from October 6th 2022. Based on DC Comics’s Batman character of the same name the TV series stars Jack Bannon as Alfred Pennyworth in his youth and is joined by Ben Aldridge, Emma Paetz, Ryan Fletcher, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Paloma Faith, Polly Walker, James Purefoy, and Jason Flemyng.

“Pennyworth explores the early life of the titular Wayne family butler, Alfred Pennyworth, a former British soldier of the Special Air Service (SAS). After serving in the Malayan Emergency, he aims to form his own security company in an alternate history London which combines aspects of the early 1960s with invented events and practices, such as a modern civil war and televised public executions. Alfred becomes a target of the fascist Raven Society, a group conspiring to take over the British government, and begins working against them alongside American agents of the No Name League, Thomas Wayne and Martha Kane, the future parents of Bruce Wayne.”

“Jack Bannon as Alfred Pennyworth, a former British SAS soldier who worked as a bouncer at an exclusive London club while starting up his own security firm. In season 2 he runs his own club. The character was specifically developed from Michael Caine’s portrayal of the character in The Dark Knight trilogy, directed by Christopher Nolan. Caine’s portrayal includes a previous background as a member of the British SAS. Despite this, the character is a younger version of the iteration portrayed by Sean Pertwee from Gotham.”

