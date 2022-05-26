Batman Gotham City Chronicles S3 RPG hits Kickstarter

Monolith Board Games has launched their 12 Kickstarter campaign this month for the third season of Batman Gotham City Chronicles. The role-playing game has already raised over €745,000 thanks to over 5,000 backers with still 15 days remaining. The Batman role-playing game allows you to play a whole range of famous and unknown characters from the comics, films, series, or your own imagination. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $63 or £47 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Whether you and your friends choose an atmosphere of action, investigation, adventure, or suspense, Gotham City will be waiting with its avenues, skyscrapers, subterranean tunnels, criminal world, secrets, magic, and incomparable ambience, which is the result of 80 years of creations since the Dark Knight first appeared. Aside from the role-playing game, this third season develops the Batman: Gotham City Chronicles board game with a solo and a cooperative mode enabling you to play all your existing adventures, a gripping extension with a campaign mode and magnificent figurines, a box containing aid sheets tailored to each Hero, and revised rulebooks and additional game aids – along with a few surprises. “

If the Batman board game crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the Batman board game Gotham City Chronicles project review the promotional video below.

Batman Gotham City Chronicles S3

“The original game will also be available once again as part of this campaign, accompanied by revised rulebooks thanks to the work of Paul Grogan from the Gaming Rules! channel. Each game of Batman™: Gotham City Chronicles is played according to a scenario which describes the plot, location of the action, setup of the game, number of turns, and the specific objectives each side is trying to achieve in order to win the game.”

“The game involves two opposing sides: the heroes and the villain. We wanted to represent that dynamic up front by making it obvious from the art on the boxes. That’s right, boxes, because one box will not be enough to fit everything you will get. But this separation has another purpose: it eases the setup of the game. The hero box contains the hero boards, screens, cards…everything the heroes need to play a scenario. The villain box contains the miniatures, tiles, dice, and everything needed to prepare the command board for the fight to come.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the Gotham City Chronicles, jump over to the official Batman board game crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals