Penduloz harmonograph uses gravity and physics to draw

RD1Studio has created a unique alternative to the classic harmonograph drawing machine using gravity and physics to create hypnotic designs both digitally and using traditional pen and paper. Hugh Blackburn, a Professor of Mathematics at the University of Glasgow, is credited with inventing the harmonograph using pendulums with pen attachments. This modern reimagining of the original harmonograph offers a unique floor standing or wall mounted design allowing you to create a wide variety of different designs using different mediums.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $299 or £218 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Penduloz campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Penduloz modern harmonograph project checkout the promotional video below.

“If you’ve ever explored the intersection of art and geometry, you’ve probably played around with Lissajous curves. You recognize them instantly. Unlike a kinetic sand ball sculpture device, the Penduloz draws patterns you can use to make unique personalized stationery, postcards, greeting cards, business cards, tee shirts, placements, or wall art. No designs are the same! The patterns the Penduloz creates mirror many structures and formations found in the natural world —like galaxies, planets, spiderwebs, mollusk shells, or the path of subatomic particles.”

“This harmonograph is very different from the older types of harmonograph as it is a dual system with a secondary weight below the platen that provides a chaotic mystical vector to the drawing. It is sometimes referred to as the driver or deflector. The Penduloz compliments the sister arts by allowing your mind to deepen its perspectives. If your skills lean more musical or literary, or you specialize in a scientific field like chemistry or biology — we’re willing to bet you’ll find new applications and inspiration from working with the physical-visual innovations of the Penduloz.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the modern harmonograph, jump over to the official Penduloz crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

