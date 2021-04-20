PIUMA pocket fountain pen available in Titanium, Brass, Black Aluminum from $49

ENSSO based in Los Angeles California have created a new range of pocket fountain pens called PIUMA, which are available any variety of different materials including Titanium, Brass, Black Aluminum. The compact design provides an easy to carry fountain pen that accepts all standard international ink cartridges and can also be used with an (aerometric) converter if preferred although this is not included not included with the pen at launch.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $49 or £35 (depending on current exchange rates). If the PIUMA campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the PIUMA pocket fountain pen project watch the promotional video below.

“Our new PIUMA pocket fountain pen is very compact but grows into a full-size pen when posted. It also features a large #6 nib (very rare for pocket pens) and a wide grip section for a very comfortable writing experience. We are offering our PIUMA pen in titanium, brass, and black aluminum. All pens are CNC-milled from solid metal bars with the latest manufacturing equipment. We use 6061-T6 aluminum which is usually reserved for the aerospace industry. Our brass is free of lead and we use grade 5 titanium”

Specifications of the pen in different materials include :

Length (closed): 92mm / 3.6″

Length posted (including nib): 140mm / 5.5″

Maximum width: 15mm / 0.59″

Average grip width: 12mm / 0.47″

Black aluminum weight: 24g / 0.85oz

Brass weight: 67g / 2.36oz

Titanium weight: 38g / 1.34oz

“The pens come equipped with German-made steel nibs (Peter Bock). Titanium and brass pens come with a polished steel nib, while black aluminum pens come with a black lacquered steel nib. Backers can also upgrade their nibs to a titanium nib ($40 extra cost). Titanium nibs and steel nibs provide the same smooth writing experience but titanium nibs are more flexible which allows for line variation when applying pressure while writing.”

“At the end of the campaign, backers will receive a survey where they will be able to select their desired nib size. We are offering EF, F, M, and B nib sizes.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the pocket fountain pen, jump over to the official PIUMA crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

