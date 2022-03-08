Microchip 16-Channel PCIe Gen 5 Enterprise NVMe SSD controller

Microchip has this week introduced its new 16-Channel PCIe Gen 5 Enterprise NVMe SSD controller offering the industry’s highest performance to date. With 16 high-speed programmable NAND Flash channels capable of up to 2400 MT/s. The fourth generation Flashtec controller is capable of fully utilising PCIe Gen 5 × 4 speed bandwidth.

The NVMe 4016 is also the first PCIe Gen 5 controller to introduce PCIe link encryption support, offering both dual signature authentication and Trusted Platform support. Features include :

– 16 high-speed programmable NAND Flash channels capable of delivering up to 2400 MT/s while utilizing full PCIe Gen 5 × 4-speed bandwidth

– Advanced Credit Management technology that offers the stringent Quality of Service (QoS) required by today’s cloud-focused data center applications

– PCIe link encryption, dual signature authentication and Trusted Platform support that meet all critical storage and enterprise application security needs

– Advanced virtualization capabilities that enable the large-scale deployment of Virtual Machines (VMs) and Physical Functions (PFs) per port for the most efficient utilization of PCIe resources

– Programmable Machine Learning (ML) engine capable of a variety of pattern recognition and classification functions that are employed in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and ML applications for maximum performance and cost benefits

– Compliance to NVMe 2.0 to support the latest storage and performance compute applications, including Zoned Name Spaces (ZNS) and cloud Open Compute Platform (OCP)

PCIe Gen 5 Enterprise NVMe SSD controller

“Microchip is proud to announce the next generation of our Flashtec NVMe controller product line. Its market-leading performance, coupled with our proven and flexible architecture, means the NVMe 4016 can provide our cloud and OEM customers with a cutting-edge platform for their PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSD solutions,” said Pete Hazen, vice president of Microchip’s data center solutions business unit.”

“The NVMe 4016 allows current customers to leverage their existing firmware investment in previous generations and gives new clients the confidence and flexibility to aopt this proven platform for their toughest cloud and enterprise applications. As an NVMe 2.0-compliant controller, the NVMe 4016 not only supports all the latest storage and performance compute applications, including Zoned Name Spaces (ZNSs) and cloud Open Compute Platform (OCP), but its flexible architecture also enables customers to future proof for continually evolving NVMe specifications.”

“The NVMe 4016 controller meets all critical storage and enterprise application security needs. The NVMe 4016’s advanced virtualization capabilities enable the large-scale deployment of Virtual Machines (VMs) as well as Physical Functions (PFs) per port for the most efficient utilization of the PCIe resources in ever-growing data center and cloud computing infrastructures.”

Source : TPU : Microchip

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals