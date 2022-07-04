AOKZOE A1 Ryzen 7 6800U PC handheld console unveiled

If you are in the market for a PC based handheld console you may be interested to know that AOKZOE has this week announced its latest creation in the form of the AOKZOE A1. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor the handheld console features Radeon 680M graphics supported by LPDDR5X memory. The AOKZOE A1 PC handheld console features a 8-inch Full-HD IPS Display with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 283 PPI pixel density and weighs just 668g.

“Equipped with the vibrator, gyroscope and linear trigger, AOKZOE A1 enables the players to tilt their console in the gaming for direction control or better aiming, and receive in-game haptic responses. The ergonomically comfortable arcs of console body and the layout of the controllers could efficiently prevent fingers from cramping after extended playtime. AOKZOE A1 also supports fast charging, so people can bring it back to power for a very short period of time, and then continue enjoying the game.”

PC handheld console

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U

Graphics: Radeon 680M Graphics card

RAM: LPDDR5X (Frequency 6400) 16 GB/32 GB

Screen: 8-inch full lamination FHD IPS screen, 1920*1200 resolution

Battery: 48 Wh for the standard version, 65Wh for the ultimate version

Size: 285 mm x 125 mm x 21 mm

Weight: 668 g for the standard version, 729 g for the ultimate version

Supports Gyroscope, vibrator and RGB LED light

“AOKZOE did not go for the common 7-inch or larger 8.4-inch screen, but the current 8-inch screen is widely praised among insider testers for the overall balance of the console and visual quality. AOKZOE also brings A1 some personalization by introducing the feature of customizable RGB breathing lights. By pressing certain key combinations, the players could open the light bar and switch between different light modes.

There are 3 modes and 20 light effects to top up the gaming experience and bring the entertainment to the next level. Designed by the gamer, AOKZOE A1 both retains the features that are more popular among gamers in the current handheld console, and brings some new features at the same time. All of these features are able to make the players’ gaming experience more immersive than ever.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by AOKZOE, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : AOKZOE

