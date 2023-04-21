HUMANEX X3 customizable PC gaming desk

If your PC gaming computer deserves a more up-to-date desk you might be interested in the HUMANEX X3 a new all-in-one customizable PC gaming desk that features monitor sliding tracks, a sit stand design with smooth silent height adjustment and a spacious costed steel surface complete with monitor arms to help maximize your desk space. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal with 16 days remaining.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $699 or £563 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“HUMANEX X3 boasts a sleek, modern design that offers ample space for all your desktop PC components, making it an excellent choice for gamers and designers alike. The sit-stand desk features a smooth-silent adjustable height design, a customizable charging hub, a pop-up power station, and mechanical keyboard control to help you focus on creating.”

PC gaming desk

“One of the most innovative features of the HUMANEX X3 is its hidden moveable slide rail. This allows you to easily move the screen position around with one button, facilitating multi-dimensional transformation. The slide rail is made of high-strength aluminum alloy, making it durable and tough. Additionally, the metal bracket design ensures the slide rail is stronger and lasts longer.”

If the HUMANEX X3 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the HUMANEX X3 PC gaming desk project observe the promotional video below.

“HUMANEX X3 also features a futuristic mechanical arm that provides safe and stable support for your display device. The hard metal material guarantees durability, and the mechanical arm can regulate the distance between you and the display, bringing futuristic portability to your desktop.

The unique dual-motor A4 drive system ensures that the HUMNEX X3 rises and falls smoothly, providing a steady and safe working environment. The up and down speed is 35mm/s, with a rising and falling height of 600-1245mm and a load bearing of 120 kg. Moreover, the system produces less than 46 decibels of noise. The desktop stops descending immediately when it meets an obstacle to ensure stability and security.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the PC gaming desk, jump over to the official HUMANEX X3 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals