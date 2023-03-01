Fellows Rising monitor arms have a finish to match your style

Fellows has this week introduced its new range of Rising monitor arms making them available in a wide range of different finishes making them capable of suiting practically any style or interior you may be considering or already have in place. The Rising monitor arms have 16 configurations options enabling users to move mounted monitors throughout the workday with no special tools or disassembly required, providing maximum adjustability says Fellows.

The monitor arms to move to 14 distinct stop locations and is Level 2 certified, BIFMA compliant design and backed by the Fellowes Lifetime Warranty. For prices check out the prices PDF here.

“Rising, Unparallel Sophistication in Monitor Arms. Blurring the line between form and function, and refusing to compromise on either, Fellowes created a monitor arm system that places a higher emphasis on design and aesthetics, redefining the arm as a piece of functional beauty that enhances any workspace. “

Fellows Rising monitor arm

“Rising is the most comprehensive range of monitor arms on the market and are meticulously designed to combine unparalleled, sophisticated construction with no-hassle installation and superior functionality to bring higher performance and improved aesthetics to workplaces. Rising arms are available in a multitude of elevated design and finish options, with standard, in-trend and premium finishes all carefully curated to enhance any space.”

“The needs of today’s workforce have continued to evolve, with greater demand for an adaptable, customizable workspace that meets the changing preferences of each employee,” said John Fellowes, President & CEO, Fellowes. “With the rise of sit and stand desks, multiple monitor setups, hoteling stations and other diverse workspace configurations, Rising is the perfect tool to bring improved functionality to any space, while offering best-in-class design, flexibility and adjustability. In essence, we have transformed the arm from just a utilitarian piece of office equipment into an integral part of a workspace.”

Check out the embedded video below to learn more about the design and “unparalleled sophistication” of the new Fellows Rising monitor arm range which is now available to purchase directly from the Fellows website with Standard, In-trend and Premium finishes available.

Source : Fellows





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals