Pastel controllers range unveiled by PowerA

If you could do with upgrading your game controller you might be interested in a new range of pastel controllers unveiled by PowerA this month, providing colourful and affordable game controllers supported on a wide variety of different platforms. Priced from $38 the controllers are available in a wide variety of different colour combinations with gradients across the face of the controller.

Colours of the pastel controllers include purple camo, lavender swirl, pink lemonade, pastel dream, and cotton candy blue.

“Nothing says spring like an ice-cold glass of pink lemonade. And this refreshing design is sure to brighten up any gaming session. Officially licensed by Xbox, this beautifully designed and brilliantly engineered controller features two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons you can program quickly, mid-action. Experience truly immersive gaming with Dual Rumble Motors, a 3.5mm stereo audio jack, and quick-response Headset Dial with volume control and one-touch Mic Mute.”

Xbox Series X|S controller with superior ergonomics and intuitive button layout

Two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons

Immersive dual rumble motors

Standard 3.5mm stereo headset jack for in-game audio

Share Button to capture and share screenshots and clips

Volume dial with one-touch Mic Mute

Detachable 10ft (3m) USB cable with hook-and-loop closure

Officially licensed by Xbox for Xbox Series X|S and compatible with Xbox One and Windows

Two-year limited warranty; visit PowerA.com/Support

“Dual rumble motors put the power of the game in the palm of your hand. Feedback in both left and right grips means a completely immersive gaming experience, from nuanced quivers to climactic rumbles. Featuring two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons that you can program quickly mid-game, the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One helps you take your gaming to the next level.”

For the full range of pastel controllers available from PowerA jump over to their official website by following the link below.

