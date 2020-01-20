Panther Canyon NUC 11 mini PC with Tiger Lake-U CPUs

News about the next generation of NUC mini PCs has been revealed by the Fanless Tech website revealing that the Panther Canyon NUC 11 small form factor computer systems will feature 28W Tiger Lake U processors (i3, i5, and i7 options). Other specifications revealed by the site include Intel Xe graphics and support for dual channel DDR4-3200 SODIMMs allowing you to install up to 64 GB total. Storages supplied by M.2 22×80 key M slot, PCIe x4 Gen4 NVMe and the mini PC is Intel Optane Memory M10 ready.

Wireless connectivity support is provided by Bluetooth 5.0 and support for the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard. You can expect the Panther Canyon NUC 11 mini PC systems to be available in the second half of 2020. As soon as more details are announced we will keep you up to speed as always. Connectivity on the Panther Canyon NUC mini PCs include :

– 1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.4

– 1 x HDMI 2.0b

– 2 x DDR4-3200 SODIMM (up to 64GB max)

– PCIe x4 Gen 3 NVMe an, Intel Optane memory M10 and H10 ready

– 2 x Thunderbolt 3

– 6 x USB Type-A

– 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

– SD card reader

Source: Fanless Tech

