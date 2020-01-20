ASUS Mini PC PN62 equipped with 10th Gen Intel Core processors

A new mini PC has been unveiled by hardware manufacturer ASUS this month in the form of the aptly named ASUS Mini PC PN62. The ultra-compact form factor (115 mm x 115 mm x 49 mm with a 0.62-liter volume) computer has been designed for both home and business applications and is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors. The Mini PC PN62 consumes as little as 8.14 W at idle and generates just 21.5 dBA at idle and 36.9 dBA at full load.

Specifications of the ASUS Mini PC range include DDR4 2666 MHz memory that is 1.25X faster than DDR4 2133 MHz memory. The sliding chassis design makes it easy add or upgrade an M.2 SSD, 2.5-inch HDD, SSD, or install memory. ASUS Mini PC PN62 connectivity includes a front-mounted USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port with Battery Charging 1.2 support and a configurable port to support legacy devices, additional displays or multiple network connections. The new machine also boasts WiFi 6 (802.11ac) for high-speed wireless connections. The ASUS Mini PC PN62 comes equipped with integrated Intel UHD Graphics and supports 4K UHD resolution.

Features of the ASUS Mini PC PN62 include :

– Engineered for performance: Powerful CPU and memory for smooth everyday computing.

– VESA mount for a space-saving, all-in-one solution.

– High-speed connectivity: All the latest ports, plus support for legacy devices

– Stunning visuals: 4K UHD resolution and dual display support

– Superior energy efficiency: Reduced environmental impact and lower operating costs

– Windows 10 Pro

– Microsoft Cortana support with dual-array front microphones

– Infrared (IR) receiver for remote control of applications

-Dual-storage design with up to a 2.5-inch HDD up to 1 TB and an M.2 SSD up to 256 GB

– Comprehensive I/O connectivity including a configurable Thunderbolt 3 port* option that provides fast and versatile connectivity

– ASUS Corporate Stable Model program ensuring 36-month stable-supply guarantee

Source: ASUS

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals