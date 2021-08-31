Panasonic SoundSlayer WIGSS immersive wearable gaming speaker

If you would prefer an alternative to headphones or earbuds while gaming you may be interested in a new immersive wearable gaming speaker created by Panasonic. The SoundSlayer Wearable Immersive Gaming PC Speaker System (WIGSS) SC-GN01 was unveiled at Gamescom 2021 last week and builds on the technology and design of the original HTB01 gaming speaker released in 2020. The SoundSlayer WIGSS offers gamers a unique speaker that is worn on the shoulders allowing you to enjoy realistic surround sound.

“The SoundSlayer WIGSS PC speaker features original sound technology with four-channel full-range speakers in a comfortable, wearable design. This high-quality gaming speaker combines original processing technologies such as True MAGESS (Majestic Augmented Gaming Environment Sound System) and a high-performance signal processor for a premium audio experience.”

The SoundSlayer WIGSS provides three different immersive sound modes developed in conjunction with the FINAL FANTASY XIV Online sound team : Role-Playing Game mode, First-Person Shooter mode and Voice mode.

– The Role-Playing Game mode is ideal for role-playing games and optimized for FINAL FANTASY XIV Online. This mode creates a sense of reality and intensity, so players feel like they’re inside of the game’s virtual world.

– The First-person Shooter mode provides accurate audio location so users can hear subtle sounds, such as footsteps, giving players the advantage in first-person shooter and third-person shooter games.

– The Voice mode enhances human voices and further contributes to the immersive experience. Recommended for adventure games*5, where clear dialogue can provide important clues.

“The SoundSlayer WIGSS PC speaker also features a Music mode and Cinema mode so gamers can enjoy a realistic audio experience with content other than games, such as movies and television shows. Furthermore, by equipping a high-performance noise- and echo-cancelling dual microphone, you can chat clearly with other players without being disturbed by the powerful surround sound.”

Source : Panasonic

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals