HyperX Cloud Revolver 7.1 surround sound gaming headset

The new Cloud Revolver gaming headset features 7.1 surround sound together with studio-grade sound stage thanks to the inclusion of 50 mm directional drivers to deliver greater depth and width for improved audio precision in first-person shooter and open environment games says HyperX. The HyperX Cloud Revolver gaming headset will soon be available to purchase throughout the United States and Canada directly from the official HyperX online store priced at $150 or CAD $220.

“Cloud Revolver + 7.1 maintains the tradition of signature HyperX comfort and durability with HyperX memory foam and a solid steel frame. HyperX Cloud Revolver + 7.1 utilizes a digitally enhanced, noise-canceling, detachable microphone to provide crisp, clean and clear voice quality, as well as reduced background noise. HyperX Cloud Revolver + 7.1 offers multi-device compatibility with a USB audio control box for PC and PS4 and offers a 3.5 mm connection for platforms with a 3.5 mm port. The Cloud Revolver + 7.1 is also certified by TeamSpeak and Discord.”

HyperX Cloud Revolver 7.1 surround sound gaming headphone specifications:

– Driver: Dynamic, 50 mm with Neodymium magnets

– Type: Circumaural, Closed back

– Frequency response: 10Hz-23.2kHz

– Impedance: 32 Ω

– Sound pressure level: 100.5dBSPL/mW at 1kHz

– T.H.D: < 2%

– Weight: 360 g

– Weight with mic: 376 g

– Cable length and type: 3.5 mm 4-pole plug (1 m)

HyperX Cloud Revolver 7.1 surround sound gaming microphone specifications:

– Element: Electret condenser microphone

– Polar pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-canceling type.

– Frequency response: 50Hz-7.7kHz

– Sensitivity: -40dBV (1 V/Pa,1 kHz)

“The tuning of the driver, mechanical design of the acoustical chamber, and larger ear cups allow users to hear an opponent clearly and accurately for ultimate competitive advantage while gaming.”

Source : HyperX

