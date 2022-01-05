Panasonic LZ2000 OLED TVs launched at CES

Panasonic has launched its latest flagship OLED TVs at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, the Panasonic LZ2000 OLED TVs.

There will be a choice of three sizes in the Panasonic LZ2000 OLED TVs line up, this includes a 55-inch model, a 65-inch model, and a 77-inch model.

The LZ2000 uses advanced sensors to detect the ambient room light colour temperature and adjusts the picture in a nuanced way to deliver a more natural experience when, for example, watching at nighttime. This new feature builds on Panasonic’s Auto AI mode, introduced last year, which uses Artificial Intelligence to identify in real time the content being played, in order to be able to automatically optimise both picture and sound quality for that type of content. The concept is to deliver the optimum picture and sound quality to all users, regardless of the type of content they are viewing, without the user needing to change the settings every time.

For 2022, in order to also optimise for the time of day, the LZ2000 uses a sensor to detect the ambient light colour temperature. This is crucial, as humans perceive ‘white’ differently based on ambient lighting. For example, most European homes use warm-coloured lights at nighttime, meaning that on-screen white can be perceived as blueish and too cold. The new sensor works together with the HCX Pro AI processor to adjust each tone individually in the most realistic way based on the ambient light, thus delivering a more comfortable evening viewing experience. The HCX Pro AI chip works in a very intelligent and nuanced way, preserving colours with which the human eye is familiar, such as skin tones, so as to ensure a natural picture.

You can find out more details about the new Panasonic LZ2000 OLED TVs over at Panasonic at the link below, they will be available from this summer.

Source Panasonic

