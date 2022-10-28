OxygenOS 13 Open Beta lands on the OnePlus 10T

OnePlus has released OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for the OnePlus 10T, so far the software is only available in India, it is expected to be made available in more countries soon.

The new OxygenOS 13 Open Beta brings a range of new features to the OnePlus 10T smartphone, you can see more details on the release below.

Today, we’re thrilled to release our OxygenOS 13 Open Beta, based on Android 13, for the OnePlus 10T. For those who want to experience OxygenOS 13, now is the time! For more information about OxygenOS 13, we also prepared this OxygenOS 13 FAQ with answers to some of the most frequently asked questions.

In order to upgrade to this build successfully, be sure that your device is in the designated OxygenOS 12 version (A.08/A.10). Please keep in mind that this is beta software. These builds are not as stable as our official OTAs. By installing this update, you accept the potential risks.

Known Issues

• The wallpaper is blurry on the lock screen in specific scenarios.

• The charging prompt on the lock screen is not displayed normally.

• Expansion function in the Movie Mode is not displayed normally.

Source OnePlus, GSM Arena



