OnePlus 11R smartphone specs leaked

We recently heard some details about the new OnePlus 11 Pro and now we have some information on another device, the OnePlus 11R.

Some specifications for the new OnePlus 11R smartphone have been leaked, just like the recent leak of the specifications on the OnePlus 11 Pro.

The OnePlus 11R will be the successor to the OnePlus 10R and the handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor.

The handset will also be available in a range of RAM and storage configurations which will include 8GB and 16GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of storage.

The new handset will come with a range of high-end cameras, this will include three cameras on the rear and a single camera on the front.

The front camera will be a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. The rear cameras will include a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The handset is also rumored to come with a 5000 mAh battery and it will also apparently feature 100W fast charging. As yet we do not have any details on when this new OnePlus 11R smartphone will launch and also no details on when the OnePlus 11 Pro will launch.

Source GSM Arena



