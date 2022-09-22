OnePlus 11 Pro smartphone specs leaked

It looks like we have some details on the new OnePlus 11 Pro smartphone as some of the handset specifications have been leaked.

The new OnePlus 11 Pro won’t be launching until 2023, the handset is expected to be made official sometime in the first quarter of 2022.

The OnePlus flagship smartphone will come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and it will feature a range of upgrades over their current flagship.

The display on the device will be a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and it will feature a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset will also come with a range of RAM and storage options which will include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

There will be a range of high-end cameras on this new flagship smartphone which will include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front of the device, there will be a 16-megapixel camera for video calls and selfies.

Charging speeds will be getting a boost on this new handset as it will come with 100W fast charging and a 5,000 mAh battery.

It certainly sounds like an interesting smartphone, we will have more details on the new OnePlus 11 Pro closer to its launch.

Source 91 Mobiles



