OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 lands on the OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus has announced that it is releasing OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 for their OnePlus 10 Pro, the software is based on Android 13.

This is the first beta release of Android 13 for the OnePlus 10 Pro and there are details on what is included in the release below.

Today, we’re thrilled to release our OxygenOS 13 Open Beta based on Android 13 for the OnePlus 10 Pro. For those who want to experience what the newest OxygenOS 13 is about, now is the time! Please know that this is the very first Open Beta build, so you may not experience all the features of OxygenOS 13 this time and more features will come in the subsequent versions.

OxygenOS 13 OBT1 will be available in IN and NA this time. Due to some slightly different features in each region, OxygenOS 13 will come to the EU in the near future. In order to upgrade to this build successfully, be sure that your device is in the latest OxygenOS 12 version (A.15).

Please keep in mind that this is beta software. These builds are not as stable as our official OTAs. By installing this update, you accept the potential risks.

You can find out more details about the new OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 over at the OnePlus website at the link below.

