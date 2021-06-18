OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 11 lands on the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

OnePlus has released a new beta for their OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones, OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 11 and this new beta brings some new features to the handsets.

This includes a newly added screenshot function for AOD and extended battery life with improved power usage and more. You can see what is included in the update below.

Please bear in mind that this is beta software and, as such, may be less stable than stable MP builds. If you are installing this build, we highly recommend you make a full system back-up before proceeding.

Key updates

System Improved the power consumption performance to extend battery life Newly added the screenshot function for AOD Updated Android security patch to 2021.06

Phone Improved the audio experience when the phone is connected with the OnePlus Watch and OnePlus Buds

OnePlus Share Improved the UI visual effect on the sharing page

Network Fixed the occasional failure to connect to Wi-Fi network



Please keep in mind that this is beta software. These builds are not as stable as our official OTAs. By installing this update, you accept the potential risks.

You can find our more information about the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 11 for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones over at OnePlus at the link below.

Source OnePlus

