OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro get OxygenOS 11.0.4.4

OnePlus has released a new software update for its OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones, OxygenOS 11.0.4.4.

The OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 brings a range of new features to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones, it also comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements. In this update there is also Google’s security update for Android for January 2021.

Here is what is included in the update:

System Optimized the experience of using long screenshots Optimized the UI display effect of the notification bar Improve the stuttering problem of some tripartite applications Fixed the small probability issue that Twitter may freeze Fixed the issue that opening app split-screen may fail Fixed the issue of failure to switch the accent color in a small probability Fixed the inaccurate display of the attribution of some numbers Fixed known issues and improved system stability Updated Android security patch to 2021.01

Gallery Fixed the issue that the video cannot be played in a small probability

Network Fixed the noise issue of 5G calls



You can find out more details about the OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 software update for the OnePlus 8 smartphones at the link below.

Source OnePlus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals