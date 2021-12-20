OWC SoftRAID 3.0 released for Windows with RAID 5 support

OWC has this month announced the availability of its latest SoftRAID 3.0 application for Windows adding support for RAID 5 volumes on Windows 10 and 11. The OWC SoftRAID 3.0 application for Windows has been specifically designed to enable users to create powerful RAID 0/1/5 solutions for maximum drive capacity, fast data access, and robust data protection explains OWC in their press release .

“SoftRAID3 provides faster RAIDs with management and drive monitoring that other Windows utilities fail to provide. SoftRAID’s streamlined interface makes it incredibly easy to set up and manage RAID volumes and provides a level of performance and protection you can’t get with other RAID solutions.”

Features of the latest OWC SoftRAID 3.0 4 Windows include:

Advanced: Create RAID 0/1/5 with Windows and RAID 0/1/4/5/1+0 (10) with Macs

Universal: SoftRAID works with both Windows and Macs and built-in OWC MacDrive technology lets you seamlessly move SoftRAID volumes between OSes

Protected: SoftRAID Monitor constantly watches your disks and alerts you if problems are detected

Validated: Volume validation ensures sectors can be read and parity is correct

Certified: Checks disks before use to ensure they are safe for data storage

Vigilant: Error prediction helps protect against unexpected failure

“SoftRAID3 for windows provides faster RAIDs with management and drive monitoring that other Windows utilities fail to provide. RAID 5 has been one of the most requested features from our users, so we’re excited to add RAID 5 to SoftRAID for Windows and expand the cross-platform capability SoftRAID3,” said Rick Rockhold, Vice President Software Development, Windows & Mobile. “RAID 5 opens up the next level of data protection and access to our Windows customers.”

Source : OWC

