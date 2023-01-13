Outlook Bookable time feature coming soon

Microsoft has updated its Tech Community forum this week with the news that it will soon be rolling out Bookable time to its Outlook calendar and email management system. If you currently use Outlook you might be interested in the new update that will be available to all users in the following categories : Office 365: A3, A5, E1, E3, E5, F1, F3 as well as Microsoft 365: A3, A5, E1, E3, E5, F1, F3, Business Basic, Business Standard, Business Premium .

“When someone books a time slot with you using your personal booking page, you will both receive an email confirmation. Attendees can update or cancel scheduled meetings with you directly from your personal bookings page. ”

To access the new features within Outlook on the web, click on the calendar tab on the left navigation menu, click the New Event button, and select Bookable time. When you click on Bookable time, you can set your availability and share with your team members or external people.

Outlook Bookable time

“Microsoft Bookings in Outlook is coming to help you reduce the back and forth in scheduling, while helping you maintain control of your calendar. You’ll be able to keep custom bookable time (via a new event drop down in the calendar pane) to share with others so they can easily find a time to schedule a 1:1 meeting with you according to your availability and preferences.”

For more information on the new Outlook Bookable time feature that will soon be available for Outlook users to enjoy jump over to the official Microsoft website by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft





