Outer Banks Season 3 premiers Feb 23rd on Netflix

If you have been patiently waiting for the third season of outer banks to premier on the Netflix streaming service. You will be pleased to know that you do not have much longer to wait and later this month Outer Banks S3 will be available to watch from February 23, 2023 onwards. Continuing the storyline of the second series the treasure hunting Pogues once again enter into high adventure escapades discovering treasures beyond their wildest dreams.

The Outer Banks TV series is an action adventure mystery teen drama starring Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten, Drew Starkey and Carlacia Grant. Outer Banks per streamed on Netflix in April 2020 and features a storyline about the community located in the Outer Banks of North Carolina and follows conflict between two groups of teenagers in the community the Pogues and the Kooks.

Outer Banks S3

“Outer Banks is set in a coastal town along the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where there is a stark social divide between wealthy seasonal residents and working-class locals (who have the nicknames “Kooks” and “Pogues”, respectively). The show follows a group of Pogue teenagers who live at The Cut, and are determined to find out what happened to the missing father of the group’s ringleader, John B. Along the way, they discover a legendary treasure that is tied to John B’s father.”

Source : Netflix





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals