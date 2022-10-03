Geeky Gadgets

Cut your own vinyl records with Record Maker from Teenage Engineering

Teenage Engineering Record Factory

Musicians, singers and songwriters who would like to have the ability to be able to cut their own vinyl records for playback and resale. May be interested in a new piece of kit created by the team over at Teenage Engineering in the form of the PO-80 Record Factory. Priced at just £149 the PO-80 offers a compact and portable vinyl record cutter that allows you to make your own 5 inch vinyl records and playback in lo-fi sound.

Cut your own vinyl records

The Record Factory offers a monophonic record cutting and playback system with recording times of approximately 4 minutes per side for 33rpm vinyl records and 3 minutes per side for 45rpm.

The USB powered vinyl record maker features a 3.5mm mono input/output terminal and measures just 19 ×16 × 15cm in size and weighs only 570 g. Inside the box you will find the PO-80 with spare cutting needle, 6 black 5-inch blank records, USB power cable, 3.5 mm audio plug, adaptor for 7-inch records and gakken magazine.

Watch this video on YouTube.

“Introducing the PO-80 record factory! a build-it-yourself, compact and portable record cutter designed to cut and playback 5″ records with ultra-analog lo-fi sound. just plug-in any audio device to the 3.5 mm audio input to get cutting. including 6x cut & fold record sleeves and center label stickers to get you started. made in collaboration with yuri suzuki (sound artist, designer and partner at pentagram) and japanese company gakken.”

Source : TE

