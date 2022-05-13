Teenage Engineering OP-1 Field portable synthesizer sampler $2,000

Musicians looking for a portable synthesizer and sampler may be interested no that the engineers over at Teenage Engineering have created a successor to their popular OP-1 in the form of the OP-1 Field. Priced at $2000 the latest generation of portable synthesizer is thinner, louder and “100 times better” than the original say it’s creators.

OP-1 Field portable synthesizer

Featuring a low-profile aluminum body, internal FM antenna and a high resolution display the OP-1 Field sampler joins the already launched TX-6 mini mixer in the companies Field new range of products.

“Introducing the all new OP–1 field. injected with more than a decade of ideas, refinements and improvements. just to mention a few: stereo throughout the whole signal chain, bluetooth midi, usb type-c, a new speaker system with a passive driver for detailed, fat and loud sound, a massive 24 hour battery life, multiple tapes and recording formats, new great sounding reverb and the ‘dimension’ synth engine, an all glass, flush, high resolution display. we also meticulously reworked all graphics, screen by screen. did we mention fm broadcasting?”

“Think of OP–1 field as the natural continuation of its predecessor. updated with the latest technology, improved design and finely tuned with professional musicians, recording artists and sound designers in mind. higher quality in all aspects, from its circuitry to connectivity and flexibility, it’s tailor made for professionals in the field.”

Source : Teenage Engineering

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals