The design team at Teenage Engineering have created the companies new PC case aptly named the computer-1 evolving from the companies previous PC case designs, offering a small form factor that takes up minimal their space yet still capable of housing a wide range of hardware components.

The lightweight aluminum construction and chrome handles, make it easy to move your machine around whenever you need to and the bright orange finish is RAL 2004 powder coated. To save on freight costs and the environment the PC case is supplied as a kit which you assemble yourself. The new Teenage Engineering PC case is now available to purchase priced at £195.

Teenage Engineering Computer-1 PC case

Power supply: sfx

Form factor: mini-ITX

GPU: dual-slot up to 180 mm

Build-it-yourself flat pack design

Small desktop footprint

“The build-it-yourself flat pack design is based on the same technique we use in our modular series. the powder coated 1 mm aluminium is flexible enough to bend into shape, and sturdy enough to keep your components secure. Each kit comes with all of the parts required to assemble the case. inside you’ll find everything from the aluminum sheets to an illustrated build guide with instructions and bend angles. just remember: think twice, bend once!”

“A flat pack, sheet metal computer case with the same build-it-yourself design as our modular series. the case has a small desk foot print and is built around the mini-ITX motherboard and the sfx power supply format. it also fits a dual slot graphics card up to 180mm. available in pure orange RAL 2004. note: the computer–1 is a pc case only, computer components must be bought separately.”

Source : Teenage Engineering

