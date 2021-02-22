Teenage Engineering Magic Radio OB-4 portable Bluetooth radio $599

Teenage Engineering have recently launched a new addition to their range of equipment in the form of a portable Bluetooth radio priced at $599. The Teenage Engineering Magic Radio OB-4 portable Bluetooth Radio is now available to preorder and is available in Gloss Red and Matte Black finishes.

The portable Bluetooth radio offers audio streaming and is equipped with a recording feature that allows you to capture two hours of audio which can be paid back as loops and more. The integrated rechargeable battery provides up to 72 hours of use and as you would expect the radio has a built-in FM tuner and antenna in the handle.

“Have you ever wished you could instantly rewind when listening to the radio to hear the title of the song just played? The OB-4 continuously memorizes everything you listen to on two-hour looping tape. Rewind, time-bend, and loop at the flick of your fingertips, on purpose or by accident. Instant rewind on radio is just one of the OB-4’s magic tricks.”

“Introducing OB–4, the portable high fidelity loudspeaker with two 4” bass drivers and a pair of neodymium tweeters that deliver crystal clear, open natural sound with 38 watts per channel — that’s around 100 decibels of incredible sounding stereo. listen using line input, bluetooth, FM radio and disk. the interface is minimal, with only the things you really need. yet if you look below the surface, there’s a lot more than meets the eye. “

For a full review of the new Teenage Engineering’s OB-4 radio, jump over to the Engadget website by following the link below, where J. Trew takes you through all the features, design and functions of the ‘magic radio’.

Source : Teenage Engineering : Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals