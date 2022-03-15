Halo the Series second trailer released by Paramount

Halo fans will be pleased to know that Paramount has released a second trailer teasing the new real-life TV series aptly named Halo the Series. Providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the epic adaptation of Microsoft’s Halo Xbox games. The TV series takes place in the universe that first came to be in 2001 with the launch of Xbox’s first “Halo” game.

Halo the Series will be officially premiering on the Paramount streaming service and is a Paramount+ Original Series starring Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Spartan John-117, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, Jen Taylor as Cortana, Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066, Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky, Natasha Culzac as Riz-028, Olive Gray as Miranda Keyes, Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha Boo, Bentley Kalu as Vannak-134, Kate Kennedy as Kai-125, Charlie Murphy as Makee and Danny Sapani as Captain Jacob Keyes.

Halo the Series

The Paramount+ Original Series will premiere on March 24, 2022 exclusively on the companies streaming service.

“Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future. Nobody can save humanity alone-not even the Master Chief. Meet the heroes who will risk losing everything to come together and protect humankind from the universe’s greatest threat in this stunning new trailer.”

Source : Paramount

