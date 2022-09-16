New Apple Watch Ultra and Watch Series 8 now available to buy

As well as the new iPhone 14 handsets, the new Apple Watches are now available to buy, this includes the new Apple Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch Series 8.

Both of these new Apple Watches were made official at Apple’s press event this month and they have gone on sale from today.

The Apple Watch Ultra seems to be the model that many people are interested in, this device is designed to be a rugged smartwatch.

The device comes with a 49mm titanium case and it features a sapphire crystal display, the watch comes with a MIL-STD 810H rating, and it also comes with a 100m rating for water resistance. It also has an always-on display.

It can be used as a dive watch and comes with a depth gauge and it features a water temperature sensor and it features an EN13319 certification.

The Apple Watch Ultra has the largest battery of an Apple Watch to date which will apparently last up to 36 hours under normal usage.

The Apple Watch Series 8 comes in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm and it features an always-on display, it is water resistant up to 50M.

The new Series 8 Apple Watch comes with a battery that will last up to 18 hours and it features fast charging, the casing on this model is made from either Stainless Steel or Aluminium depending on which model you choose.

The Apple Watch Ultra has one price, all three models with different strap options retail for $799, the Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $399.

Source Apple



