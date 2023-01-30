65 prehistoric action adventure film starring Adam Driver premiers March 2023

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released a new trailer this week for the upcoming science-fiction film 65 starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, Nika King and Chloe Coleman. 65 has been written by the same team responsible for A Quiet Place and will be available to watch exclusively in cinemas from March 2023 and has been directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. Check out the latest trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the new movie.

65 film starring Adam Driver

“After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive. From the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi comes 65, a sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman. Written, directed, and produced by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods – the film is also produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi.”

65 will premier in cinemas worldwide from March 9, 2023

