65 sci-fi thriller film starring Adam Driver

Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for their next sci-fi thriller 65 film starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman. The prehistoric adventure film sees Driver land on earth 65 million years in the past with only one chance at rescue and survival. The 65 film release date has been set for March 10, 2023 and has been written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

“After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive.”

“From the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi comes 65, a sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman. Written, directed, and produced by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods – the film is also produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi. “

“In September 2020, Adam Driver signed on to star in the 65 film, to be produced, written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods; Sam Raimi would co-produce with Zainab Azizi and Debbie Liebling. Two months later, Ariana Greenblatt joined the cast. In December 2020, Chloe Coleman joined the cast.”

Source : Sony





