OENKLEN natural organic mouthwash maker

If you would prefer not to purchase mouthwash in plastic bottles and containing unsavory elements, you might be interested in a new system specifically created to make natural organic mouthwash in seconds. OENKLEN the organic mouthwash maker has this month launched via Kickstarter and already raised over $150,000 thanks to over 830 backers with still eight days remaining.

Time-limited early bird pledges are now available for the originative project from roughly $159 or £127 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“OENKLEN is a revolutionary home-use device to upgrade your oral care routine! Using the ozone water from mouth washing to combining with flossing, cleaning your braces… It will revolutionize your lifestyle in protecting your teeth. It transforms tap water into ozone mouthwash in seconds via advanced micro-electrolysis technology and eliminates 99%+ of harmful oral germs with targeted sterilization in just 5 seconds with no side effects or drug resistance, giving you a full new cleaning experience. “

Organic mouthwash maker

“Most people suffer from a variety of oral health issues. However, over 60% of people do not fully clean their teeth even if they thought so—brushing teeth is just the first step for oral health! To help more people achieve healthy teeth and bright smiles without harsh chemical additives, we developed a simple, safe, and efficient method of creating ozone mouthwash that combines with regular brushing and flossing and results in a more effective long-term solution for oral care. After rigorous testing and careful development, OENKLEN Ozone Water is here.”

If the OENKLEN campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the OENKLEN organic mouthwash maker project take in the promotional video below.

“Ozone has been used effectively as a broad-spectrum fungicide for more than 150 years. Ozonated water has been used as a disinfectant for years and was approved as safe and effective by the FDA in 1997. Studies have confirmed that ozonated water is a safe and reliable oral cleanser that effectively removes bacteria, viruses, and fungi from the mouth. That’s why our team has chosen to further develop the technology of ozone water for oral care!”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the organic mouthwash maker, jump over to the official OENKLEN crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



