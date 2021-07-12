Order guides hint at new 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe trim

An ordering guide has leaked for the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV. However, inside that ordering guide is a note for a new trim level that will launch in the 2022 model year for the first time. The new trim level will mean a new Santa Fe XRT is available, reportedly sitting between the SEL and Limited trim levels.

This marks the first time the XRT trim level has been offered in the entire Hyundai range. There are some mysteries not revealed by the order guide, including if there’s a potential for it to be a blacked-out version of the vehicle similar to the Kia Nightfall Edition. However, reports indicate it will come with exclusive 18-inch dark two-tone alloy wheels, and only black cloth is available on the interior.

Blacked-out versions of vehicles of all sorts are extremely popular, and it would make sense for Hyundai to get in on that popularity. Power for the Santa Fe XRT will be a 2.5-Liter four-cylinder engine, which is the same found in the SEL trim. That would mean 191 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. It will be offered with front-wheel or all-wheell drive starting at $32,300 without the $1185 destination charge.

