Oppo Reno6 5G and Reno6 Pro 5G land in Europe

The Oppo Reno6 5G and Reno6 Pro 5G smartphones were made official back in July and now Oppo are launching the handsets in Europe.

The Oppo Reno6 5G will retail for €499 and the Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G will retail for €799, both handsets are now available to buy.

The Reno 6 5G comes with a 6.43 inch Super AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution Processing is provided by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 mobile processor and it also comes with a a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. There is no microSD card slot on the device.

The device comes with a 32 megapixel front camera for Selfies and video chat, on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. The device comes with a 4300 mAh battery and 65W fast charging.

The Oppo Reno6 5G Pro comes with a bigger display a 6.55 inches, this handset features a Snapdragon 870 processor, plus a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of included storage, the handset has a 4500 mAh battery and fast charging.

The device also comes with a a 64 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera.

Source GSM Arena

