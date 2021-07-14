Oppo Reno6 5G and Reno6 Pro 5G get official

Oppo has launched two new smartphones, the Oppo Reno6 5G and Reno6 Pro 5G, the devices launch in China earlier this year and now they are launching globally.

The Oppo Reno 6 5G comes with a 6.43 inch Super AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 mobile processor and it also comes with a a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. There is no microSD card slot on the device.

The handset features a 32 megapixel front camera for Selfies and video chat, on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. The device comes with a 4300 mAh battery and 65W fast charging.

The Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G comes with a larger 6.55 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and it features a MediaTek Dimensity 11200 processor.

There is a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of included storage, the handset has a 4500 mAh battery and fast charging.

One the back of the device there is a 64 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera.

