OPPO Reno 6 Z 5G smartphone leaked

It looks like we have some photos and specifications on the new OPPO Reno 6 Z 5G smartphone ahead of its official launch.

The photos were posted ion Twitter by Evan Blass and they give us a look at the design and features of this new OPPO Reno 6 Z 5G device.

The handset will apparently come with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor.

The OPPO Reno 6 Z is also rumored to come with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of included storage.

The device will come with a 4310 mAh battery and it will feature 33W fast charging, it will also feature a range of cameras.

On the front of the device there will be a 32 megapixel camera which is designed for Selfies and video calls and on the back there will be a triple camera setup.

The three rear cameras will include a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. Oppo are expected to make this new Android smartphone official later this month on the 21st of July, we will have more details about the handset then.

Source Evan Blass, GSM Arena

